Ilang Pinoy namimili na ng pampasuwerte sa Chinese New Year

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 17 2023 08:17 PM

Nakalatag na ang security plans ng Manila Police District para sa pagdiriwang ng Chinese New Year ngayong weekend. Nakalatag na rin sa Binondo ang pinaniniwalaang pampasuwerte pero matumal pa rin ang benta ng tikoy na nagmahal na dahil sa taas-presyo ng sangkap nito. Nagpa-Patrol, Raya Capulong. TV Patrol, Martes, 17 Enero 2023
 

