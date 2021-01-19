Moderna, other vaccine developers may seek emergency use authorization in PH- FDA

MANILA — Moderna and other vaccine developers may soon apply for emergency use authorization in the Philippines for their COVID-19 vaccines, the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.

“Nagtanong sa atin ang Moderna, Bharat Institute at Serum institute of India at mukha namang interesado,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo said during a Laging Handa briefing.

(Moderna, Bharat Institute and Serum Institute of India already inquired and they seem to be interested.)

Domingo also told ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo that they already sent the requirements list for an EUA to the said companies. An EUA grant allows the use of vaccines in the country with faster local validation.

American company Moderna is among the world’s frontrunners in the race for COVID-19 vaccines. Like Pfizer, it uses new technology for its RNA-based vaccine. Also among the 10 frontrunners is American firm Novavax, which has partnered with the Serum Institute of India.

India’s Bharat Biotech, which uses the traditional inactivated vaccine, is also on Phase III trials like the other companies mentioned.

If they are granted an EUA, their vaccines can be imported into the Philippines and used for the national government’s immunization program.

Moderna is set to provide 20 million doses to the Philippines while 30 million doses are expected from Novavax.

Currently, only Pfizer has an EUA from the Philippines.

United Kingdom-based AstraZeneca may be the next company to receive approval from the country, according to the FDA.

Domingo said Russia’s Gamaleya Institute has also submitted the results of its Phase III trials, allowing them to start the review.

Sinovac, which is expected to donate and sell vaccines to the Philippine government, has yet to submit Phase III trial results. Domingo said release of the EUA will depend on Sinovac’s response to clarifications and its speed in response.

The government aims to begin immunization next month, hoping to inoculate 70 million people, or two-thirds of its population, this year.



It hopes to secure supply deals for 148 million doses this January. The Philippines has firmed up supply deals with China's Sinovac, US-based Pfizer, Novavax, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Russia's Gamaleya Institute, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez earlier said.

RELATED VIDEO: