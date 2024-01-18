MANILA — The Quezon City Public Library (QCPL) on Thursday announced the return of its free online basic Japanese language classes this year.

In a Facebook post, the QCPL said it would conduct 11 classes or once a month this year starting February 19 until December 9.

Every class runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The program, launched in 2019 in partnership with Jellyfish Education Philippines, Inc., is open to Filipinos 18 years old and above.

They must have a laptop, desktop, or smartphone, as well as a stable internet connection and a Zoom account.

The QCPL will accept registrations until February 10 through this link: https://bit.ly/Registration_Jan-Dec2024

Only 500 applicants will be accommodated per class, it said.