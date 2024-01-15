Hernando Guanlao at his home in Barangay La Paz, Makati City, on Jan. 10, 2024. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Hernando "Mang Nanie" Guanlao, who founded a community library in Makati now running for 23 years, is accepting volunteers to help manage thousands of books at his house.

While the 72-year-old Guanlao has delegated the task of arranging the books to his children, more volunteers are welcome.

"We can sit down and discuss any possibilities to proceed with my free book-giving campaign," Guanlao told ABS-CBN News when asked about volunteering for his library.

His collection houses thousands of titles and has no catalog system. It is free to get or borrow books — with no limit— at Guanlao's public library located at 1454 Balagtas Street in Barangay La Paz, Makati City.

Visitors can also bring more books in exchange to ensure the library does not run out of titles.

Guanlao accepts food donations, especially since he also runs a feeding program for children.

But he said he does not accept cash, explaining he may be tempted to only entertain people who have money.

"I have to be careful about that," he said.

Spreading the word about the community library can also help Guanlao's cause and keep the library alive.

Guanlao said he personally manages the Facebook page of the library — Reading Club 2000 — where he posts updates about his project.

You may contact Guanlao on his Facebook page or at 09752788623.