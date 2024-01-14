Patrons, students grateful for Mang Nanie's library

Hernando 'Mang Nanie' Guanlao, founder of the public library Reading Club 2000, pose for photos during the ABS-CBN interview at his ancestral home in Barangay La Paz, Makati City, on January 10, 2024. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Patrons and students have expressed their gratitude toward Hernando Guanlao as he turned his house into a public library in Makati City.

For students Claire Mhyca Ogoy and Jain Rein Pineda, Mang Nanie's library is a significant aid in their studies.

"Mas nakakaaliw po kasi ito kaysa sa social media and sa cellphone po," said Ogoy.

"It's uncommon kasi in the Philippines to have public libraries like this... Seeing something like this really brings joy to my heart," Pineda added.

Grateful patrons also appreciate the availability of books not easily found in digital formats.

"May mga libro dito na hindi mo makikita sa mga soft copy o online publishing houses," said Nathalia Fatima Real.

Hernando Guanlao, also known as Mang Nanie, started his public library in 2000, and over time, the collection has grown from fifty displayed books to filling the house, including the garage and the second floor.

"Inumpisahan ko na i-display iyong limampung pirasong libro dito... Iyon ang naging instrumento ko, mamigay ng libro, parang masaya sila e so yung aura, masaya mga bata," said Mang Nanie.

Mang Nanie emphasizes that the library's doors are open all day, encouraging people, especially students, to borrow and contribute.

His hope is that his library continues to inspire reading and learning, despite the prevalent use of computers and the internet.

