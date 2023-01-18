Local government workers give out relief goods to residents of Catubig, Northern Samar on Thursday after heavy rains hit the region on Jan. 12, 2023. Catubig Rescue Team/handout

MANILA — The death toll from the massive flooding across the Philippines brought by a series of low-pressure areas (LPA) and the shear line has climbed to 30, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Wednesday.

More than 1 million people—or 387,000 families—were also affected by the flooding that hit 13 regions across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao since Jan. 2. Over 200,000 individuals, or 55,850 families, were also displaced after being forced to flee their homes.

The flooding also left 13 people injured and 5 others still missing as of writing, the OCD reported.

Agricultural damage was estimated at P374 million, while damage to infrastructue was pegged at P181.6 million.

Some 1,292 houses were also damaged; 35 roads and 10 bridges were also reported to be not passable to all types of vehicles.

Ten cities and towns were also placed under a state of calamity, the latest of which was the entire island of Samar.

As of Wednesday, the OCD said that over P77.9 million worth of assistance has been provided to the affected population.

Search and rescue teams were also deployed with their operations ongoing, the OCD added.

