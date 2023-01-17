Samar island under state of calamity due to floods

TACLOBAN CITY—The whole of Samar island is now under a state of calamity.

Samar province on Tuesday joined Northern Samar and Eastern Samar, which earlier approved resolutions declaring a state of calamity due to the effects and damage brought about by a low pressure area (LPA) and shearline.

In the resolution, the Samar Sangguniang Panlalawigan said flooding severely affected 214,160 individuals in 256 barangays, or 27% of the province’s population.

The provincial agriculture office said more than half of 13,119 hectares of agricultural lands were affected, with damage estimated at P214.2 million.—Report from Sharon Evite