PH flooding death toll climbs to 28

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 16 2023 11:20 PM

Over 30 areas in the Philippines declared a state of calamity after experiencing floods since the start of the new year. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 16, 2023
 
