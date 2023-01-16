Home > News PH flooding death toll climbs to 28 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 16 2023 11:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Over 30 areas in the Philippines declared a state of calamity after experiencing floods since the start of the new year. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 16, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight weather flooding Visayas Mindanao low pressure area /video/business/01/16/23/ph-shares-extend-rally-soar-to-7045/video/news/01/16/23/marcos-jr-defends-onion-import-order/video/news/01/16/23/marcos-jr-to-present-maharlika-fund-in-davos/video/news/01/16/23/carlos-claims-some-conspired-for-her-nsa-ouster/sports/01/16/23/dota-blacklist-extends-dpc-streak-with-reverse-sweep