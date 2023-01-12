Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — A second town in Samar, Basey, has been placed under a state of calamity due to severe flooding triggered by heavy rains, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said Thursday.

“Ang isang bayan pa rin dito sa Samar, sa Basey, Samar po ay nag-declare na rin po ng state of calamity kahapon dahil more than 20 barangays na rin po ang affected sa bayan ng Basey po,” PDRRMO chief Manuel Van Torrevillas told TeleRadyo.

(Another town in Samar, Basey, has also declared a state of calamity yesterday because more than 20 barangays were effected in Basey.)

Floods have submerged Basey's Biga Elementary School, with only its roof left visible in photos taken by teacher Jayle Bagon.

Biga Elementary School in Basey, Samar. Jayle Bagon

In Barangay Panugmonon in Basey, meanwhile, residents were seen using boats to get out of the house due to the floods.

Residents evacuate their flooded homes in Barangay Panugmonon, Basey. Romnick Pacaanas

Torevillas said the local government of Basey ordered the evacuation of residents affected by the flooding. Power in the town was also cut for the safety of residents, he said.

“Ilang pamilya rin ang nasa mga evacuation center at nag-distribute na rin po sila ng relief goods para sa mga kababayan natin,” he said.

(Some families are staying in evacuation centers and authorities have distributed relief goods.)

The local government estimates that about 3,088 families have been affected by the severe weather.

Aside from Basey, a state of calamity was declared in the Samar town of Gandara this week, after floods caused by a low pressure area inundated several villages.

— With a report from Ranulfo Docdocan

