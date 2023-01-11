Flooding in Gandara, Samar. Courtesy of Yanyan Espadero Morados Flooding in Gandara, Samar. Courtesy of Yanyan Espadero Morados Flooding in Gandara, Samar. Courtesy of Yanyan Espadero Morados Flooding in Gandara, Samar. Courtesy of Yanyan Espadero Morados Flooding in Gandara, Samar. Courtesy of Yanyan Espadero Morados Flooding in Gandara, Samar. Courtesy of Yanyan Espadero Morados

MANILA — The town of Gandara, Samar has been placed under a state of calamity after it was hit by severe flooding caused by a low-pressure area (LPA) and the shear line.

The resolution to declare the state of calamity was passed by the town's Sangguniang Bayan during a special session on Wednesday, after the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) reported that several villages were inundated following the overflow of the Gandara River.

Landslides were also reported in some parts of Barangay Tawiran.

The Gandara municipal council said that it deemed necessary to declare the state of calamity for the immediate release of funds necessary to assist affected residents.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, PAGASA spotted the LPA about 575 kilometers east of Surigao City.

It was forecast to bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern and Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.

The LPA would also bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains to the Bangsamoro region, Northern Mindanao, Bicol, and the rest of Caraga and Visayas.

— Report from Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: