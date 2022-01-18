Duterte appoints 2 new military commanders

Camp Aguinaldo, the Philippine military's headquarters in Quezon City. ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA — Malacañang on Tuesday announced that President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed two new military commanders.

Cabinet Secretary and acting Palace spokesperson Karlo Nograles said in a statement Duterte has approved the designation of Rear Admiral Alberto Carlos of the Philippine Navy as the new chief of the Western Command of the Armed Forces (AFP), and Maj. Gen. Ernesto Torres, Jr. of the Philippine Army as the new chief of the AFP Northern Luzon Command.

"We wish both officers all the best in their new tours of duty, and we are confident that they will continue to perform their mandate to serve our people and to secure our nation with professionalism, integrity, and dedicated service," Nograles said.

Congress earlier passed bills seeking a fixed 3-year term for the AFP chief and other key military officials, as well as increasing the mandatory retirement age of generals and flag officers.

The bills from both chambers of Congress aim to halt the “revolving door policy”, wherein military officials do not stay in their positions long enough due to early retirement or transfer.

