Camp Aguinaldo, the Philippine military's headquarters in Quezon City. ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA — The House of Representatives has approved a bill seeking a fixed 3-year term for the Armed Forces of the Philippines chief and other key military officials, as well as increasing the mandatory retirement age of generals and flag officers.

With 184 voting affirmative, 6 negative and 0 abstentions, the lower chamber of Congress on Monday approved the bill on 3rd and final reading.

Aside from the fixed AFP chief-of-staff term, the vice chief of staff, deputy chief of staff and commanding generals of the Philippine Army, Navy, Air Force, united command commanders and inspector general are also proposed to have fixed terms.

However, this could be terminated by the President.

The approved measure also increases the retirement age of 59 for military personnel with brigadier general or commodore to lieutenant general or vice admiral or the maximum tenure-in-grade, whichever comes first.

Last September, the Senate also passed a bill seeking to impose a three-year fixed-term for senior military officials, including the AFP chief of staff.

The bills from both chambers of Congress aim to halt the “revolving door policy”, wherein military officials do not stay in their positions long enough due to early retirement or transfer.

RELATED VIDEO