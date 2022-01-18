MANILA - The Bureau of Correction said on Tuesday that another inmate at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City may have escaped during the prison break there a day ago.

BuCor Spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag said in a statement that the Person Deprived of Liberty (PDL) named Chris Candas Albas had been reported missing. Ablas was convicted of robbery with homicide, and had been sentenced to reclusion perpetua without parole.

Chaclag said this meant Ablas was probably at large along with fellow inmate Drakilou Falcon, who had been convicted of robbery with homicide and illegal possession of firearms.

Two other inmates who also escaped Bilibid on Monday, Pacifico Adlawan and Arwin Villeza Bio, had been killed during a subsequent manhunt operation carried out by authorities.

According to BuCor, the Maximum Security Compound at New Bilibid Prison was still under lockdown as inmate recovery operations were ongoing.

