Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) manually process their members’ transactions at PhilHealth National Capital Region Central Branch in Quezon City on Tuesday, September 28. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is looking into the request of Health Secretary Ted Herbosa to suspend the 5-percent premium hike on contributions to the PhilHealth, Malacañang said Wednesday.

"The President is studying the request," Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said in a text message to reporters.

In a letter forwarded to Malacañang on Tuesday, Herbosa urged Marcos to suspend the contribution hike, saying the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation "has enough money to continue giving benefits."

Republic Act 11223 or the Universal Healthcare Law mandated the annual increase in PhilHealth contributions from 2020. This was implemented until 2022, which saw premiums grow to 4 percent.

But the Office of the President in 2022 suspended the premium hike for 2023 due to "socioeconomic challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic."

The hike resumed in January 2024, pegged at 5 percent.

"Medyo malaki siya, parang lalabas P1,300. Noong sinuspend siya, wala namang nawala sa benepisyo. Nabigay pa din at increased pa nga eh," Herbosa said in an interview.

"It will not be hurt by delaying the increase in premium. I need to see good actuarial. You need to have a science-based policy. Hindi yung whim na itataas mo lang," he said.

"There are other things supporting healthcare. MAIP (Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients) is one of them, I was given an additional P40 billion. You have to look at the big picture, not only PhilHealth."

The premium hike suspension will be tackled in Philhealth's board meeting scheduled later Wednesday.



In a text message to the media, PhilHealth president and CEO Emmanuel Ledesma said the insurer was “just following the UHC law.”

“In case PBBM directs us to suspend, no problem po. We shall comply immediately,” he said.



PRIVATE HOSPITALS NOT AFFECTED

For the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines (PHAPi), the suspension merely means delaying the additional contribution that the public will have to shell out.

“Very temporary ang suspending. That is stated in the law so you cannot avoid it unless you repeal or change the law. Ang pinakamaganda i-amend nila ito, wag na tayo magbayad,” said Dr. Jose Rene De Grano, president of the PHAPi.

The DOH said PhilHealth stands to earn an additional P17 billion from the 5 percent premiums. But it also reiterates that it has enough money.

“Umabot na po ng P400 billion yung investments nila. They can still get some of that investment and continue to subsidize,” Herbosa said.

De Grano said negotiations between PhilHealth and private hospitals on outstanding debts amounting to an estimated P10 billion were ongoing.

“They have promised to go back sa pagkakautang before. Yung current accounts, nagbabayad naman sila past 3 to 4 months. Still, there are mga receivables ang mga hospitals especially yung mga utang noon pa,” De Grano said.