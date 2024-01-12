MANILA - The Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth) will push through with its planned contribution hike this year.

The state-led health insurer said that from the current 4 percent, the premium rate will go up to 5 percent as mandated by the law.

But PhilHealth President and CEO Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. also said that if Malacañang decides to suspend the implementation of the contribution hike, the agency will comply.

PhilHealth earlier said it plans to increase the coverage of its benefit packages by up to 30 percent.

The agency said the hike in benefits is aimed at helping Filipinos cope with rising medical costs brought about by inflation.

A group of employers however said they are not in favor of any Philhealth contribution increase as the agency remains beset by problems with many beneficiaries remaining unpaid.

More details to follow.