Employers, workers still waiting for word on PhilHealth, Pag-IBIG hikes

MANILA - With just 4 days left before the New Year, workers and employers are still waiting for the formal announcement regarding the planned contribution hike of Philhealth and Pag-IBIG Fund.

From the current 4 percent, Philhealth contribution is set to increase to 5 percent by law, but officials are still awaiting the go signal from Malacanang.

For Pag-IBIG Fund, the current P100 per month will increase to P200 with employers matching the increased contribution.

The spokespersons of both agencies have not answered queries from ABS-CBN News, but sources claim these agencies are just waiting for the go signal from Malacanang before pushing through with their contribution adjustments.

In a Viber message, Philhealth President Emmanuel Ledesma said, the agency is set to implement the hike in the premium rate for 2024, in accordance with the Universal Health Care Law.

WORKERS AND EMPLOYERS

But while employers are amenable to the contribution increase of Pag-IBIG Fund, they are opposing the premium increase for Philhealth.

Employers Confederation of the Philippines President Sergio Ortiz Luis, in an interview with Teleradyo Serbisyo said they are not in favor of any Philhealth contribution increase. He said the agency remains beset by problems with many beneficiaries remaining unpaid.

"Kalokohan. Unless i-revamp at ayusin ang Philhealth, eh it's a joke," said Ortiz-Luis.

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines has the same view, demanding that Philhealth first implement reforms before it raises premiums.

"Wala pa silang report sa mga manggagawa kung ano na ang ginawa nila sa pagbabago ng sistema nila para hindi maulit 'yung hindi tamang paggastos ng pera," said Atty. Arnel Dolendo, TUCP's secretary general.

The People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP), on the other hand, said the additional contribution erodes the take home pay of workers.

What the government should do, according to PMAP is to increase the tax exemption for workers from the current P250,000 annual income to P400,000 to P500,000.