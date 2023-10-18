The facade of the PhilHealth Head Office in Pasig City on September 5, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.



MANILA -- Some officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) on Wednesday denied allegations of "incompetence, negligent and ineffective leadership."

This, after the request of Health Secretary Ted Herbosa for the reassignment of some of PhilHealth's executive committee (ExeCom) members.

Recently, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) approved Herbosa's request after the PhilHealth board allegedly expressed “loss of confidence” in eight of its ExeCom members.

PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Ledesma Jr said he respects the decision of the board.

While he is not included in those ordered to be reassigned, he admitted that he was surprised and "saddened" by the order.

“I like to think that we have been able to do some good accomplishments,” Ledesma said.

He mentioned as examples were the increase in the benefit packages, net income, cash position, in claims payment, among others.

“I like to think we are doing okay, and clearly without a doubt, the reason for that is because the team in PhilHealth. Hindi lang ako iyon, kami lahat dito,” he stressed.

Among those facing reassignment are chief operating officer Atty Eli Dino Santos, assistant senior vice president Nerissa Santiago, SVP Jovita Aragona, SVP Renato Limsiaco, SVP Jose Mari Tolentino, SVP Dennis Mas and SVP Israel Francis Pargas.

Some affected officials said they had been deprived of due process.

“When our names were called, medyo kinabahan dahil it is out in the public. We were maligned. Parang hindi kami nabigyan ng due process, to prove ourselves na incompetent ba talaga kami,” Santiago said.

Santiago and Atty. Eli Dino Santos stated that they are ready to follow the order, as long as it is aligned with the existing rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, the PhilHealth president assured the public that there will be no work or service disruption following the imminent reassignment of some of its officials.

The agency is also considering putting up a crisis management team to handle the current issues on PhilHealth.

“PhilHealth has been here for 28 years now. Time and time again, ang daming dinaanan na crisis ang Philhealth. It always comes out standing. So this is just another crisis, it is not even as bad as the others. Walang problema iyon, we will be very fine,” said Ledesma.



