Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Surigao del Sur

Phivolcs imagery

MANILA (UPDATED) -- A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off Surigao del Sur Wednesday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The undersea tremor, which was tectonic in origin, occurred 48 kilometers northeast of Hinatuan town at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Intensity 5 was recorded in Bislig, Surigao del Sur, while Intensity 3 was recorded in Cagwait, Surigao del Sur.

Phivolcs said Wednesday's earthquake is an aftershock of the December 2, 2023 magnitude 7.4 earthquake.

According to Phivolcs Director Teresito C. Bacolcol, they have recorded a total of 7,926 aftershocks since December 2.

He also said it may take a while before the ground settles, especially since the initial quake was quite powerful.

The quake is expected to cause damage, but no aftershocks are expected.