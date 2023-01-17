Sen. Raffy Tulfo implores the cooperation and assistance of fellow senators and resource persons for the smooth passage of 3 bills concerning Filipino migrant workers during a hybrid hearing of the Committee on Migrant Workers Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB



MANILA — Sen. Raffy Tulfo on Tuesday said he wanted government to deny legal assistance to overseas Filipino workers (OFW) facing drug-related cases like trafficking or taking the role of drug mules.

Tulfo raised the point during Tuesday's discussion of Senate Bill (SB) 1175, which encourages new-lawyer scholars to provide legal services to OFWs, SB 1448, which seeks to expand the legal assistance fund,

and SB 969 or the Filipino Migrant Workers bill.

"I really hate drugs. I hate addicts, I hate drug pushers... Alam na nga na drug trafficker, drug courier na nahuli, and yet, pinagtutuunan ng pansin ng ating gobyerno, binibigyan ng legal assistance. Nagpapadala pa tayo ng envoy natin dun, special envoy, para kausapin yung bansa kung saan nahuli yung ating kababayan para tubusin," Tulfo, chairman of the Senate migrant workers committee, pointed out.

"Imbes na tulungan natin ang mga drug trafficker na sertipikado at nahuli naman, i-focus na lang natin doon sa mga walang kasalanang OFWs na na napagbintangan lang at wala namang kasalanan," he added.

(Government still focuses its attention on arrested drug traffickers, couriers, they are given legal assistance. We even send envoys there to talk to the countries where our compatriots were arrested. Instead of helping certified drug traffickers, let us just focus on OFWs who are not at fault and were just accused.)

But Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said the proposal should be thoroughly discussed, especially with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

"Karamihan ng kinakasuhan kasi don't have the financial means to get a lawyer, and also, the presumption of innocence. In cases where there are drug-related charges, ano yan eh, mga death penalty yan. So, while I respect that (opinion), we will certainly discuss that with the President," De Vega said.

(Most of those facing cases don't have the financial means to get a lawyer, and also, the presumption of innocence. In cases where there are drug-related charges, those involve the death penalty.)

"I believe, we need to continue legal and other assistance to Filipinos charged with drug offenses because they are also mga kababayan natin (they are also our compatriots)," he added.

During the hearing, Tulfo urged the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) officials to just refer OFWs facing drug-related charges to host countries which provide free legal assistance to the accused.

"Nagdala ka ng drugs, nilagay ka namin sa kahihiyan, bakit ka namin tulungan pa?" Tulfo said.

(You brought drugs, you embarrassed us, why will we help you?)

"Unless the President gives us the written directive, I think we need to continue providing legal assistance," De Vega replied.

There are some 10.69 million OFWs in various parts of the world, according to data culled from the DFA by Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva.

At least 5,141 Filipino migrant workers are currently imprisoned, based on government data.

The DFA has provided legal assistance 6,437 OFWs as of 2022, De Vega reported.

Villanueva for his part stressed the need to boost government assistance for distressed OFWs.

The National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) meanwhile reported the conclusion of cases filed by aggrieved OFWs against recruitment agencies.

NLRC commissioner for Workers' Sector Leonard Vinz Ignacio reported to the committee the following yearly record of resolved labor cases with workers or migrant workers winning the case and/or getting their demand for damages.

• 2012 - 43,754

• 2013 - 49,188

• 2014 - 45,839

• 2015 - 47,293

• 2021 - 36,958

"The numbers here, there is an accompanying monetary award," Ignacio said.

David Castillon of Advocates & Keepers Organization of OFW meanwhile pressed for a stronger and faster legal support to OFWs being abused by their employers.

"Legal assistance is there, marami ngang pera. Pero yung kaso padagdag nang padagdag, nape-pending nang nape-pending na hindi naman natatapos lahat," Castillon said.

(There are funds. But cases keep piling up, not all pending cases get resolved.)

De Vega said the DFA would soon turn over the legal assistance function to the Department of Migrant Workers headed by Secretary Toots Ople.