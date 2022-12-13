MANILA — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) eyes establishing more overseas labor offices in Europe in order to protect the rights of Filipinos there.

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople told Filipinos in Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday (Philippine time) that authorities are studying where they would add Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLO).

“Next year may budget na tayo. Makakatulong na kami nang husto sa inyo. Magdadagdag kami ng mga office ng labor attaches natin. So, pag-aaralan natin sa Europe, kung saan kami pwedeng magdagdag,” said Ople.

(We already have a budget next year. We will get to help you. We will add offices for our labor attaches. We are studying where we could add offices in Europe.)

The DMW will also partner with the trade department and business advocacy group Go Negosyo to help Filipinos find alternative sources of income that would encourage them to stay in the Philippines instead of going abroad for work, Ople said.

“Pinagtitibay namin ngayon ‘yung mga agreements, sa kautusan ni President Marcos, gusto niya na iyong mga uuwi, na katulad niyo na matagal sa abroad, ‘yung mga gustong mag-invest, tuturuan natin,” she said.

(We are beefing up agreements, on the order of President Marcos. He wants those who would go home, especially those who have stayed abroad for a long time, to learn how to invest.)

There are 7 labor offices in Europe, based on the POLO's website. These are located in the following:



Nicosia, Cyprus

Athens, Greece

Berlin, Germany

Milan, Italy

Rome, Italy

Madrin, Spain

London, UK

POLO services include processing applications the overseas employment certificate and membership with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

— Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News