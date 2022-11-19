DMW to open POLO office in Thailand

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Saturday said it would open Thailand's first Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO), which is expected to help protect the rights and welfare of Filipinos there.

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople announced the development during President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s meeting with the Filipino community in Bangkok.

"Magkakaroon na kayo ng POLO office (sic)," Ople said, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Marcos said the new overseas office is a "big deal" but the two did not mention when the office will open.

"Mas magiging madali ang mga kailangan niyong gawin kaya't maaasahan talaga natin itong si Secretary Toots dahil matagal na niyang adbokasiya yan," the President added.

A POLO is the labor department's overseas operating arm that implements the country's labor policies and programs "for the protection of the rights and promotion of the welfare and interests of Filipinos working abroad," its website read.

Marcos vowed to protect the rights of the workers in Thailand, saying their contribution are huge for the development of the country.

Among the POLO office's services include application for the overseas employment certificate and membership with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from RTVM

"Ilang beses nang nangyari ang financial crisis sa buong mundo, pati ang Pilipinas ay tinamaan, ang bumubuhay sa ekonomiya ng Pilipinas, sa amin, ay ang sakripisyo ninyo... ang galing ninyo," said Marcos.

More than 20,000 Filipinos are currently working in the Southeast Asian country with a "regular" status, Philippines' Ambassador to Thailand Millicent Cruz-Paredes said.

The remittance coming from Filipinos in Thailand averages $65 million annually, she added.