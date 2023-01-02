Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — At least 3,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were affected by the New Year's Day crisis that grounded and diverted flights to and from the Philippines, an official from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Monday.

DMW Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac told ANC that all of these OFWs were provided assistance for the rebooking of their flights, while some 400 of them needed help in hotel accommodations.

Food and transportation assistance were also given to the stranded migrant workers.

OWWA/Office of the Press Secretary handout

Some OFWs, Cacdac said, opted to return to their homes or temporarily stay with their relatives after their flights were canceled or delayed Sunday.

Cacdac said he and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) administrator Arnell Ignacio personally checked on the OFWs stranded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

"We were directed by (DMW) Secretary Toots Ople to be on the ground yesterday, myself and OWWA Adminstrator Arnell Ignacio were on the ground to assist our OFWs whose flights had been affected by the flight cancellations," he said.

Most of the disrupted flights that affected OFWs were to and from the Middle East and Asia, he added.

Aside from NAIA, DMW and OWWA teams were also deployed to assist OFWs stranded in other airports in the country, such as the Clark International Airport in Pampanga and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

Cacdac also acknowledged airlines for the "efficient" rebooking process for OFWs.

"We're thankful for the airlines, especially Philippine Airlines... to partner with us in terms of rebooking of the OFWs," he said.

He also encouraged OFWs to contact DMW and OWWA through their 1348 hotline for any assistance they need.

About 65,000 passengers and hundreds of flights were disrupted after the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported a technical glitch in its Air Traffic Management Center.