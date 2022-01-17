MANILA — There was no ground to cancel Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s certificate of candidacy, the Commission on Election’s 2nd division said Monday.

“In essence, the Comelec agreed with the petitioners that the representations made in Item 11 and Box 22 of the COC of Marcos Jr. are material but disagreed that they were false,” the 2nd division said in its ruling, referring to the Buenafe, et al petition.

“In the process, the Second Division ruled that there was no ground to cancel Marcos Jr.’s COC on the ground of material representation,” it added.

The Buenafe, et al petition pending before the Comelec second division seeks the cancellation of Marcos' certificate of candidacy (COC) over alleged material misrepresentation.

Overall, there are 5 separate petitions before the Comelec seeking to block Marcos' attempt for the country's top post.

More details to follow.