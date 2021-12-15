Civil society groups back anti-Marcos petition

Backing the Buenafe, et al. petition against Marcos are over 15,000 signatories led by the several groups. Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Several civil society organizations and concerned citizens submitted to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday a statement of support for the first petition seeking the cancellation of the certificate of candidacy (COC) of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

Backing the Buenafe, et al. petition against Marcos—now pending before the Comelec 2nd Division—are over 15,000 signatories led by the following groups:

• Alliance of Women for Action towards Reform (AWARE) led by Carmen Lourdes Valdes

• Manindigan na!

• Everywoman

• Nagkaisang Tugon Alumni UP

• Samasa Alumni Association, Inc.

• UP Psychologists 2022

• US for Good Governance led by philanthropist Loida Nicolas Lewis

• Women2022

• The Outstanding Women in the Nation’s Service (TOWNS) Foundation led by journalist Ces Oreña Drilon

"All that we are asking the Comelec to do is stand by the truth, stand by democracy. We cannot let democracy to go down the drain. We have to protect it, and Comelec has the power to protect our democracy," Valdes said.

The groups claimed they obtained 15,105 signatories in just two weeks.

"Hindi ito trolls ha. Real people ito because kung pupunta kayo sa Change.org, makikita niyo yung mga comments nila why they are signing tapos nagbabayad pa sila para mas mapalawalak pa ang signatories, nagbabayad ng P500, P1,000, P2,500," said AWARE’s Narzalina Lim.

The groups are calling on the poll body to exercise its constitutional mandate and bar Marcos from running in the May 9, 2022 elections "in the interest of truth and justice."

If ordinary citizens are compelled by government to pay their taxes, what more a personality seeking the highest post in the land, they stressed.

It remains to be seen how the Comelec will treat the submission, which was addressed to chairman Sheriff Abas.

To date, there are 7 pending cases against Marcos.

Marcos’ chief-of-staff and spokesman Vic Rodriguez repeatedly labeled these cases as “nuisance” and "garbage."

