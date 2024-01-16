DOST research body to focus on food and water security, environment

A vendor tends to her vegetable stall at the Bustillos market in Manila on August 16, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — With Filipinos facing rising prices and issues with food supply, the Department of Science and Technology hopes to focus on human security research — or research that will help people reach freedom from want.

Human security is a concept that sees ensuring people's basic needs like food, health and income as integral to addressing global insecurity.

According to the state statistics bureau, inflation eased to 3.9 percent in December 2023, although the price of rice prices was seen to be rising faster than other goods.

Dr. Leslie Michelle Dalmacho, president of the Department of Science and Technology-National Research Council of the Philippines (DOST-NRCP), said the agency is doing research to improve crop production and farm to market processes.

"We have a project on human security, which is particularly relevant now, as human security encompasses, not just defense, but also taking care of our health and the environment. The recent pandemic highlights the importance of human security," Dalmacho said.

Dalmacho added that they are also examining issues on water, environment, food and nutrition, health, and energy.

"We explore these areas through solicited research from our members, who number over 6,000 from all over the Philippines," she said.

"We solicit research on water security, food security, and other studies so that we can gather evidence for policies that LGUs, different government sectors, or the private sector may adopt," Dalmacho said.

She said that DOST-NRCP conducts policy research related to public welfare.

"These policy research projects fall under two categories: demand-driven research, where issues are identified by lawmakers from the lower house or the Senate, and council-directed research projects, where issues are identified by the governing board of the DOST-NRCP," said Dr. Dalmacho.

RELATED VIDEO: