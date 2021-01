Philvolcs

MANILA - A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck Batangas province early Saturday morning, the Phivolcs said, with no damage or aftershocks expected.

The tectonic quake occurred at 6:48 a.m. 12 kilometers southwest of Calatagan at a depth of 135 kilometers.

Instrumental intensity I was reported in the following areas:

- Calatagan, Batangas

- Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

- Plaridel, Bulacan

RELATED VIDEO: