MANILA (UPDATED) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck off Ilocos Norte on Wednesday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The tremor happened at 9:38 p.m., 54 kilometers northwest of Burgos town.

It was tectonic in origin and struck a depth of 16 kilometers, according to state seismologists.

No damage is expected but aftershocks may occur, it said.