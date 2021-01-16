FDA warns public vs using 5 brands of face masks

5 brand ng face mask, huwag gamitin ayon sa FDA. Hindi aniya dumaan sa ahensiya ang mga ito. 📷FDA pic.twitter.com/NS9AtU77qB — Jekki Pascual (@jekkipascual) January 16, 2021

MANILA - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned the public against the purchase and use of 5 brands of face masks that lack product notification certificates.

This, as face masks remain in high demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FDA identified the brands as:

Cherub Daily Protective Mask

Just Mask Anti Viral Face Mask

Health Master Disposable Protective Mask

Aidelai Disposable Face Mask

Disposable Medical Mask

In several advisories issued earlier this month, the FDA said the brands did not go through the regulatory body's evaluation process.

Through post-marketing surveillance, the FDA said no Product Notification Certificates have been issued for the said brands.

"Pursuant to the Republic Act No. 9711, otherwise known as the 'Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009,' the manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, non-consumer use, promotion, advertising or sponsorship of health products without the proper authorization is prohibited," the FDA said.

The agency added that it cannot assure the quality and safety of the 5 mask brands as the products have not gone through FDA's evaluation process.

"All concerned establishments are warned not to distribute, advertise, or sell the said violative medical device products until the Product Notification Certificates are issued, otherwise, regulatory actions and sanctions shall be strictly pursued," the FDA said.

The agency also advised the public to always check if a product has been issued FDA certifications before use.

— With a report from Jekki Pascual

RELATED VIDEO: