FDA warns public vs buying 'AiDeLai' face masks

MANILA — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned the public against using the popular disposable face masks from the brand "AiDeLai," due to the absence of a notification certificate.

Based on its advisory dated Jan. 8, FDA said the brand's disposable masks has also yet to undergo the agency's screening process.

"The above mentioned medical device product is not notified and no corresponding Product Notification Certificate has been issued," the agency said in its advisory.

The agency added that the manufacture and sale of said face masks, therefore, are now prohibited.

"Since this unnotified medical device product has not gone through evaluation process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure its quality and safety."

AiDeLai's disposable face masks have been popular to the public since the wearing of masks became mandatory, partly because of its cheap price in the market despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its price ranges from P46 to P100 per pack, according to leading e-commerce platforms.

A seller in an e-commerce site has even sold the AiDeLai face mask almost 500,000 times.