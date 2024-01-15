Brunei's Prince Abdul Malik (R) accompanies Philippines's President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr (L) during the royal wedding ceremony at Istana Nurul Iman, in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, January 14, 2024. Rudolf Portillo, EPA-EFE.

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Marcos traveled to Brunei over the weekend to attend the wedding of Prince Mateen, the 10th child of Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.



The Philippine President and other world leaders — including Bhutan King Gyalpo Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong — were seen witnessing the “Majlis Bersanding” of the Bruneian prince.



“Our best wishes to the newly weds and congratulations to the Royal Family of Brunei Darussalam,” the Philippine First Lady said in a social media post.



“Thank you for inviting us to share this joyous occasion,” she said.





Mr. and Mrs. Marcos left the country on Saturday evening, and returned the following day, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said.

“The President's attendance to the royal wedding re-affirms the strength of the bilateral ties between the Philippines and Brunei,” the agency said, noting that Brunei is home to some 22,000 overseas Filipino workers.



Prince Mateen is 6th in line to the Bruneian throne, while his wife Yang Mulia Dayang Anisha Rosnah Binti Adam owns a tourism company, and a silk brand.



