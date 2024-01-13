Marcos Jr. flies to Brunei to attend royal wedding

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise "Liza" Marcos boarding the plane to Brunei. PCO handout photo

President Marcos Jr. flew to Brunei on Saturday to attend the royal wedding of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah's son, the Palace said.

Marcos Jr. is joining other heads of state attending the wedding of Abdul Mateen, Royal Prince of Brunei, and Yang Mulia Dayang Anisha Rosnah Binti Adam.

Prince Abdul Mateen is the 6th in line of succession to the Bruneian throne while Yang Mulia Dayang Anisha Rosnah Binti Adam is a businesswoman who owns a fashion brand and a tourism company.

"The President's attendance to the royal wedding re-affirms the strength of the bilateral ties between the Philippines and Brunei," the Palace said in a statement.

Brunei is home to over 22,000 overseas Filipino workers.