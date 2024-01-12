Prince Abdul Mateen and his wife Anisha Isa Kalebic. From Mateen's Instagram account

On Thursday, Brunei's "hot prince" Abdul Mateen married his "commoner" girlfriend Anisha Isa Kalebic in a lavish 10-day wedding ceremony.

News about the pair's engagement only became public in October last year. However, other details of their relationship remain scant, although fans speculate that they have been dating for years.

With plenty of admirers from around the world, fans could not help but wonder who is the "commoner" who stole the heart of one of Asia's most eligible bachelors.

Here are a few things we know about Anisha Isa Kalebic:

She is said to be 29 years old

She is the granddaughter of one of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah's key advisers

She reportedly has a fashion brand and co-owns a tourism business

Besides these, not much is known about the wife of Prince Mateen and fans will just have to wait for more details about the new member of the royal family.

—With a report from Agence France-Presse

