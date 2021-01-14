Skyway Stage 3 opens to motorists

MANILA - Skyway Stage 3 that links the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and the South Luzon Expressway fully opened to motorists early Friday.

LOOK: Skyway Stage 3 is now fully opened to motorists. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/eypOuSE4wd — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) January 14, 2021

Built to decongest major Metro Manila roads, particularly the capital region's main thoroughfare EDSA, the Skyway 3 was built by San Miguel Corp.'s subsidiary, Citra Central Expressway Corporation.

According to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) website, the Skyway's construction cost was around P44.86 billion.

The Skyway 3 project began in Jan. 2014, through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) under the administration of then-President Benigno Aquino III.

--With a report from Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News