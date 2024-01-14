OFW Lounge at NAIA Terminal 1 now open

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Arnaldo "Arnell" A. Ignacio inspect the OFW Lounge at Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Handout/House of Representatives Media Affairs.

MANILA -- Overseas Filipino Workers now have a space allotted especially for them at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

The lounge, which is patterned after similar spaces run by airlines for their business-class and first-class passengers, is now accessible by OFWs 24/7.

The use of the lounge is free of charge for OFWs regardless of what type of air tickets they are holding, according to Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez who inspected the lounge on Saturday along with Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Arnell Ignacio.

It is a joint project of the House of Representatives, OWWA, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), and Manila International Airport Authority (MIIA).

The lounge is the first of several to be opened in other international airports in Metro Manila, Clark, Cebu, and Davao. A similar space is also being prepared at Terminal 3.

Romualdez said OFWs would enjoy the amenities of airline lounge like assistance desk, comfortable seating, wi-fi, charging stations, and power outlets, and food.

“We want to show our deep gratitude and appreciation for our overseas workers for continuing to help our country grow its economy and help their families through their remittances,” the House speaker said.

"We also intend the lounge to be a place where our departing kababayan could build or foster camaraderie, and share experiences and maybe job prospects," he added.

