OFWs warned vs third country hiring scam

Watch more on iWantTFC

OFWs, beware! There is a scam luring foreign workers to accept jobs in a third country that is not their original place of employment, only to find out that the promised benefits are a lie.

Department of Migrant Workers OIC Hans Leo Cacdac said at least 128 OFWs victimized by third country hiring scammers have sought help from the Philippine labor attache in the United Arab Emirates this year.

The scheme goes like this: an OFW in Saudi Arabia goes back to the Philippines and then hears about an offer on Facebook or TikTok about a better job in another country.

Instead of using their reentry visa to go back to their place of employment, the "willing victim" decides to accept the job offer to the third country.

"May trabaho naman sila pero naaakit sa ibang lugar. Nalilinlang sila ng illegal agents...Pagdating doon hindi pala maganda ‘yung working conditions at ang sweldo hindi sapat," Cacdac said.

"Illegal 'yung buong arrangement."