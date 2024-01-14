Metro Manila records coldest temperature yet in 2024, Amihan season

MANILA — Metro Manila woke up to its coldest morning yet for the year and for Amihan season, according to PAGASA's monitoring Sunday.

The mercury dropped to 20.2°C in Science Garden, Quezon City at 6:30 a.m.

Several areas in Northern and Central Luzon also woke up to a nippy Sunday.

Baguio City chilled at 12.8°C, nearby La Trinidad logged 14.4°C, while Basco, Batanes registered 15.8°C.

Tanay, Rizal registered 18.4°C, Laoag City had 19.2°C, and Abucay, Bataan observed 19.8°C.

The all-time coldest temperature in Metro Manila was 14.5°C measured in Port Area, Manila on January 11, 1914.

Baguio City, however, holds the national all-time coldest at 6.3°C recorded on January 18, 1961.

The current Amihan cold surge affecting Luzon and most of the Visayas is forecast to continue through midweek next week.