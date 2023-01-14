Cebu holds fluvial procession for Santo Niño de Cebu

CEBU — Participating vessels in this year's fluvial procession for the Santo Niño de Cebu have sailed Saturday as part of the Sinulog 2023 celebrations.

Also placed on a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the fluvial procession is making a comeback along with other activities.

The image of the Child Jesus was aboard BRP-Cabra, a ship of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) used for environmental enforcement.

There were 181 participating vessels this year, including 16 yachts, 17 tugboats, 131 motorbancas, and 17 vessels that weigh less than 300 gross tonnage, said PCG Central Visayas District Spokesperson Ltjg. Stephen Pagcaliwagan.

The procession passed through the first Mandaue-Mactan Bridge, the Muelle-Osmeña port for the devotees, and Cebu City’s South Road Properties, before docking at Cebu City Port’s Pier 1.

It returns to the Basilica Minore Del Santo Niño and a reenactment of the events that transpired in 1521 will take place.

On Saturday afternoon, a solemn foot procession is set to take place where historically over a million devotees attend.

— Report from Annie Perez