Cebu City will still hold its Sinulog 2023 at the at the South Road Properties, a local official said Friday.

Mayor Michael Rama made the announcement in a press conference Friday.

He claimed the venue is ready despite the backlash it received in the past days after photos showed a muddy field.

Governor Gwen Garcia said Thursday night in a public video statement that she and all the dancing contingents of the Cebu province will back out, should the venue still be at the South Road Properties.

“With all that we went through already, and all that had been put in place, my prayer is that by Saturday, all is well,” said Rama.

He said work on the site has been ongoing, including cementing, asphalting, and the construction of a stage and bleachers.

“We have been breaking our heads during our focus group discussions so that no stone will be left unturned,” added Rama.

The mayor also said he will not talk to Garcia anymore to change her decision and will "let Santo Niño talk to her instead."

“We’re still One Cebu Island because, by law, Cebu city is the capital of this Cebu Island,” Rama said.

With this and Garcia’s announcement, the grand parade will be down to 14 dancing contingents which consist of 2 out-of-town contingents, 1 international contingent from South Korea, and barangay-based dancers from the city.

One of the reasons cited by Garcia for her pull-out is the "unsafe and unready venue."

—Report from Annie Perez