Cebu City kicks off activities for Sinulog 2023

The activities for this year’s Sinulog Festival in Cebu City have officially started.

A kick-off ceremony was held Friday afternoon at the Cebu City Sports Center along with dancing contingents from different colleges and universities of the city.

Mayor Michael Rama said this year’s festival is called "One Cebu Island Sinulog" as they work hand in hand with the province’s governor, Gwen Garcia.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Officials and dancers trotted the streets of downtown Cebu City from the Basilica Minore Del Santo Nino to the Sports Center.

“Nanghinaot ko, pinaagi sa atong gipakita nga kahiusahan, nga ato usab kini ipadagayday sa tanan ngadto sa mga daghang sitio, barangay, kalungsuran, barangay, sa katawhan, gikan namo mga leaders, ipakita nato ang pamaagi unsaon nato pag-uswag, pagkab-ot sa atong mga pangandoy nga mapaarang-arang nato ang tagsa-tagsa nga kinabuhi," said Garcia.

(We hope that with the unity we are showing — all the sitios, barangay, cities, towns, all people — will see how we can move forward and reach our dreams to have a better life.)

On Sunday, a dance showdown is slated for Cebu-based contingents from the cities and towns on the whole island.

For the Sinulog Festival on Jan. 15, there are 22 confirmed dancing contingents which include Hwacheon Beomangol Nongak Preservation Association from South Korea.

This year, it will be held at the South Road Properties - World Tent City, a different venue from where the activities were previously held.

According to Sinulog Foundation Inc., they are looking at 2 million spectators during the physical comeback of the festival.

— Report from Annie Perez