Sinovac applies for EUA of COVID-19 vaccine in Philippines, but docs incomplete - FDA

A medical worker takes a box of Sinovac's vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from a refrigerator at a community health center in Qingdao, Shandong province, China January 5, 2021. Picture taken Jan. 5, 2021. China Daily/Reuters

MANILA — China's Sinovac has applied for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines, but the documents submitted by the company were incomplete, the Food and Drug Administration said Thursday.

“Ang EUA is from China and they are undergoing pre-assessment now. Medyo kulang pa ang clinical trial data na pinadala nila (Phase 1 and 2 pa lang)…Until we see Phase 3 results, hindi natin ma-assess,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo said.

(The EUA is from China and they are undergoing pre-assessment now. The clinical trial data is incomplete…Until we see Phase 3 results, we cannot assess them.)

Sinovac submitted documents to the Philippines' FDA on Wednesday.

Domingo said the 21-day processing time will only start once Sinovac submits their Phase 3 results.

It was previously announced that the Philippines will be receiving 25 million doses from Sinovac, with the first batch arriving in February.

Domingo said the approval of Sinovac’s EUA application will depend on how soon complete documents will be sent and how fast the company will respond to their questions.

