PH reports 146 new COVID-related deaths, highest in 4 months; total cases reach 492,700

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Philippines reported 146 new COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest recorded in a single day in the last 4 months, as total confirmed coronavirus infections climbed to 492,700.

According to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team, the additional fatalities for the day is the highest since September 14 when the country logged a record-breaking 259 deaths.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the increase in reported deaths is due to late reporting from previous months.

“Of the deaths (reported) today, 36 percent occurred in December and others were from months before,” it said. It did not specify how many occurred recently.

“We continue to work with our disease reporting units for timely reporting of these events and ensure utmost accuracy of our data,” the DOH said.

The agency removed 11 cases, 2 tagged as recovered and 1 as death, from the official tally because of duplicate entries.

There were also 44 recovered cases that turned out to be deaths, which means they were included in Wednesday’s tally of fatalities.

On Tuesday, the DOH reported 139 COVID-related deaths.

For Wednesday’s tally, 1,453 new COVID-19 cases were reported, as well as 397 new recoveries.

Total recoveries stood at 458,523, while the death toll is 9,699.

The new COVID-19 cases tally does not include data from 4 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

Topping the list of areas with the most number of new COVID-19 cases are Quezon City with 95, Cavite province with 66, Manila City with 54, Davao City with 50, and Cebu City with 44.

The Philippines has yet to start COVID-19 vaccinations but supplies are expected to arrive as early as next month.



