Philippines secures 25 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinovac

Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 11 2021 12:47 PM

A man works in a laboratory of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during a government-organized media tour in Beijing, China, Sept. 24, 2020. Thomas Peter, Reuters/File 

MANILA — The Philippines has secured 25 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Chinese drug maker Sinovac, Malacañang said on Monday, as nations raced to inoculate their people against the disease that had spurred lockdowns, deaths and recessions. 

"Darating na ang bakuna sa Pilipinas sa susunod na buwan," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque. 

(The vaccine will arrive in the Philippines next month.)

"Huwag naman kayong masyadong mag-celebrate d'yan dahil ang unang dadating po ay 50,000 doses lamang ng vaccine galing sa Sinovac. But at least, magsisimula na rin tayo," he told reporters in an online briefing.

(Don't celebrate too much because the initial batch that will arrive is only 50,000 doses from Sinovac. But at least, we will start our vaccination, too.)

Sinovac will send the rest of vaccine doses later this year, said Roque. 

The first batch of 50,000 doses from Sinovac is on top of 15,000 jabs that will be used for clinical trials, he said. 

"Ibig sabihin, by February, at least 65,000 na ang mabibigyan ng bakuna," he said. 

(This means that by February, at least 65,000 people will receive the vaccine.)

Other COVID-19 vaccines will arrive from Pfizer in June, and from AstraZeneca in July, he said. 

