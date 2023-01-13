President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Ukrainian Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Office of the Press Secretary/Mykola Tys, EPA-EFE

MANILA — A Ukraine envoy on Friday apologized to the Department of Foreign Affairs for the supposed misunderstanding on Kyiv's request for a phone call between their President Volodymyr Zelensky and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

According to Denys Mykhailiuk, Chargé d'affaires of the Ukraine Embassy in Malaysia, he was not complaining when he discussed in a press briefing this week that Manila had yet to respond to their request.

He also noted that the bilateral relations of both nations had been "friendly" and "fruitful".

"I've told that we would like to have some improvement on bilateral level and that's why we do this, our request, which was sent when President Marcos was elect[ed], it's still standing. That was the point," he told ANC's "Headstart".

Mykhailiuk explained the briefing was devoted to the Zelensky's peace plan, which would be presented in the United Nations next month.

"My dear colleagues, I apologized for any misunderstanding this might cause by not very correct or maybe misunderstood [remarks]," he said.

"Thank you for your understanding and I would like to assure you that there is all respect from my side, and I hope of a Philippine cooperation," he continued.

Asked why the Philippines has not yet answered the request, Mykhailiuk said: "You know, it’s not in the regular diplomatic practice that these explanations are given. It is usually stated that it’s under consideration."

In the interview, Mykhailiuk disclosed that the Ukrainian government hoped to open an embassy in Manila this year.

"We already found the premises. We fulfilled the needed procedures with the Department of Foreign Affairs. So, we are ready as soon as we will have budget for that," he said.

The plan has been in the pipeline since 2021.

"It depends greatly on how the war in Ukraine will be... We hope it will be a victorious year for us," he said.

Ukraine is also hoping that the Philippines will co-sponsor the peace plan that Zelensky outlined before the UN.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, which is considered the largest military offensive in Europe since World War II.