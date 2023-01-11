Ukraine has been requesting for a phone call between its president Volodymyr Zelensky and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. since June 2022, according to Denys Mykhailiuk (not in photo), charges d’affaires of the Embassy of Ukraine in Malaysia. COMPOSITE/FILE / Sergey Dolzhenko, EPA-EFE / Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Ukraine has been requesting for a phone call between its president Volodymyr Zelensky and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. since the latter’s election in June 2022 but has yet to receive any response from Malacañang.

Speaking in a press briefing, Denys Mykhailiuk, charges d’affaires of the Embassy of Ukraine in Malaysia said the Ukraine government first made the request for a phone call to discuss bilateral cooperation when Marcos was still president-elect and has followed up with the Philippine side through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) twice a month.

"No response yet, we have followed it up regularly, twice a month I think so. We have gotten answers that the request is under consideration," Mykhailiuk said.

The DFA has yet to respond to a query on the status of Ukraine’s request.

Ukraine is hoping that the Philippines will co-sponsor the peace plan that Zelensky outlined before the United Nations.

Mykhailiuk said co-sponsoring will mean participating in the drafting and preparation of “events and means to achieve the goal set by the plan.”

The plan includes restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and seeking punishment for Russia’s aggression, including implementing of sanctions and the creation of a tribunal to punish Russia for invading Ukraine.

“We are requesting (for) the phone call between the president of Ukraine and at that time president-elect Marcos. We haven't gotten a reply from the presidential office yet. We do understand that the priority for the Philippine government is their contacts with neighboring countries and we’ve seen the very fruitful visit to China but we are still hoping that the intensification of the bilateral dialogue will be fruitful for our relations," Mykhailiuk said.

“If ever there will be a discussion between our president and the president of the Philippines, they will definitely be discussing the participation or co-sponsoring of the Republic of the Philippines in the peace plan on the fields of United Nations... This might be the participation on this peace formula… and they will definitely discuss their bilateral relations," he added.

Ukraine is hoping for an intensification of bilateral dialogue with the Philippines and hopes to see an exchange of visits between Philippine and Ukrainian officials. Mykhailiuk said there is a “wide room” for Philippine assistance for Ukraine, including assistance in medical equipment, support for Ukraine’s post recovery plan and aid.

Mykhailiuk is hoping to see the realization of the plan for Ukraine to open its embassy in Manila and for the Philippines to open an embassy in Kiev.

RELATED VIDEO: