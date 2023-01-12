MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday criticized the Ukrainian envoy in Malaysia who told the press about Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's request for a phone call with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., saying these things are arranged.

DFA Undersecretary Carlos Sorreta said they "have to discuss" the Ukraine government's request.

Sorreta noted though that they did not appreciate the move of Ukraine charges d’affaires in Malaysia Denys Mykhailiuk for telling this matter to the press.

"We don't really appreciate when these things are done... when matters like these are vented by representatives of another government through the press, it is something we do not appreciate," said the DFA undersecretary.

"My comment: We have to discuss it, these things are arranged, the talking points are discussed. It is not good diplomatic practice to be doing it the way he did," he added.

Mykhailiuk said his government first made the request for a phone call to discuss bilateral cooperation when Marcos was still president-elect and has followed up with the Philippine side through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) twice a month.

The DFA however has yet to act on this, he said.

Ukraine is hoping that the Philippines will co-sponsor the peace plan that Zelensky outlined before the United Nations.

Marcos, Jr has previously criticized the war in Ukraine, saying it is "unacceptable."

The Philippines’ position on the ongoing conflict between the two European countries “has been made very clear in the UN (United Nations) vote,” he said during his trip to Bangkok for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).