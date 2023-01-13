Ban on liquor, guns enforced in Tondo, Pandacan on Sto. Nino feast day

Devotees visit the Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto. Niño - Tondo, Manila on January 12, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—To ensure the Feast of Sto. Niño will be celebrated peacefully over the weekend, a liquor and gun ban will be implemented in Tondo and Pandacan in Manila on January 14 and 15.

The restriction was first announced by Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna on Thursday.

Manila Police District director Police Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon ordered cops during the send-off ceremony for the Feast of Sto Niño de Tondo and Sto Niño de Pandacan to practice “maximum tolerance.”

“Sasawayin natin. Sasawayin na bawal ang mag-inom sa kalsada, bawal ang bumili ng alak o magbenta. Warning muna. At kapag sila ay ayaw makinig sa'tin iyon pa lang ang panahon na dapat arestuhin,” he said.

“Pag ‘di inaresto, tayo may problema o kaso ng hindi pagtupad sa tungkulin natin kahit may kriminal na nangyayari,” he added.

According to Dizon, mobile detention cells will be deployed in the two areas.

“May iikot na mobile detention cell, dun ikakarga [ang hindi makikinig] para dun siya magdiwang ng kapistahan,” the district director said.

“Patrol cars ng ibang police station, i-import muna natin sa dalawang simbahan 'yung sa Pandacan at Tondo,” he added.

Dizon said they will work hard so that the celebration of Sto Niño de Tondo and Sto Niño de Pandacan will be peaceful and orderly.

“Nagawa na natin na naging successful 'yung Nazareno 2023 kaya gagawin natin maayos at successful ang fiesta,” he enthused.

“Dalawa mission natin. Ang maging safe, secure, at mapayapa yung kapistahan, ‘yung mga deboto, religious people na pupunta dito at maging safe yung community ng kanilang kapiestahan,” he added.

Based on the security plan of the events for the weekend, MPD will be augmenting personnel from other stations to Pandacan and Tondo.

On January 14 and 15, about 250 uniformed men and women will be deployed throughout the day in Pandacan. Some 350 cops, meanwhile, will be stationed around Tondo on January 14 and 15.

Dizon reminded the cops to always practice “common sense and good judgment.”

“Magagawa natin to mapagtatagumpayan natin to kapag tayo ay kapiling at kakampi ang Panginoon … Siya may control ng lahat. Instrumento lang tayo,” he told the police.