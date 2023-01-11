Home  >  Life

Devotees hold exhibit to mark Feast of Sto. Niño

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 11 2023 03:21 PM

Exhibit held to mark Feast of Sto. Niño

Catholic faithful look at the images of the Child Jesus from around the country in an exhibit dubbed "Ang Batang Hesus" at Ali Mall, Araneta City in Quezon City on Wednesday, to mark the Feast of Sto. Niño. The exhibit, which also features the three oldest Sto. Niño statues in the Philippines, will be open until January 14 during mall hours.

