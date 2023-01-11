Exhibit held to mark Feast of Sto. Niño

MULTIMEDIA
Devotees hold exhibit to mark Feast of Sto. Niño
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 11 2023 03:21 PM
Catholic faithful look at the images of the Child Jesus from around the country in an exhibit dubbed "Ang Batang Hesus" at Ali Mall, Araneta City in Quezon City on Wednesday, to mark the Feast of Sto. Niño. The exhibit, which also features the three oldest Sto. Niño statues in the Philippines, will be open until January 14 during mall hours.
