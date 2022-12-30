LIST: Feasts, parties to welcome 2023

Nobu Manila's Surf and Turf Truffle Duo. Handout

MANILA -- Welcome 2023 by joining these feasts and parties in the metro.

CRYSTAL DRAGON'S FESTIVE SEASON SET MENU

Crystal Dragon at City of Dreams Manila is offering the Festive Season Set Menu until January 1, 2023 at P5,800++ per person.

The seven-course meal features Crystal Dragon’s Signature Trio Platter, which consists of: Kataiffi (shredded phyllo pastry) Seafood Roll, Roasted Pork, and Steamed Hokkaido Scallop with garlic and vermicelli; Braised Lobster Broth with Sea Treasure and dried scallop; Stuffed Seafood in crab shell with “La Tzi” Sauce; Steamed Cod Fish with tofu in Teochew pickled green mustard; Wok-fried Ohmi Wagyu Beef with black Garlic; Wok-fried fragrant rice with duo scallop, diced seafood and salted egg yolk; and Marbled strawberry yogurt Jell-O and deep-fried golden sesame ball.

HALIYA'S MEDIA NOCHE

On December 31 and January 1, Haliya at City of Dreams Manila will offer a four-course Media Noche menu good for two to three persons at P6,000 net.

This includes Crab and Melon Ensalada, Beer Mami, Kansi, and Ube Palitaw with toasted sesame seeds, grated coconut, raspberry muscovado tuille, and shaved white chocolate.

HARD ROCK CAFE'S REMIX: YOUR NEW YEAR COUNTDOWN

The stage is set on December 31 at Hard Rock Cafe for its Remix: Your New Year Countdown event.

The event, to be held at Hard Rock Cafe's SMaison branch starting at 7 p.m., will feature live performances by Bluegrass.

Fee is P2,500 per head (P1,000 consumable on food and beverages and P1,500 entrance fee, comes with one complimentary drink).

For inquiries, visit Hard Rock Cafe Manila's social media pages.

NEW WORLD MAKATI HOTEL'S COUNTDOWN PARTIES

New World Makati has planned two events to welcome 2023 -- a grand countdown party at the ballroom and a more intimate gathering at The Lounge.

Raffle prizes include stays in an ocean view villa at Rosewood Phuket Hotel in Thailand, a premier room at New World Saigon, and a Residence Club room at New World Makati, among others.

At the hotel’s ballroom, guests can indulge in a festive spread of canapes and light bites paired with free-flowing wines, selected spirits, beer, soda and chilled juices. Guests will be amped up with high-energy music courtesy of Una Soula Band with their repertoire of pop, dance, and ballad tunes. The party continues all the way into the new year as DJ Brenda keeps guests on their feet with a wide range of dance tunes ranging from the best of decades past up to the latest hits.

For those who prefer a more intimate gathering, The Lounge’s countdown party comes with a platter of light snacks as well as free-flowing red and white wine, selected spirits, beer, soda and chilled juices. Live entertainment performing classic pop and dance music will have guests dancing all the way into the new year.

The countdown party at the ballroom is priced at P3,500 for front table seating and P3,200 for regular table seating per guest, while the event at The Lounge is at P2,500 per person. Rates include taxes and service charge.

More details are available on the hotel's social media pages.

NEW YEAR COUNTDOWN AT CENTERPLAY

CenterPlay at City of Dreams Manila is ringing in the New Year with live performances from local talents, as well as interactive bar tricks and sophisticated drinks.

Revelers can groove to the hit song covers of MUB band and to the rock and roll songs of Part 3 band.

Bar seats are at P2,000 net per person, which comes with a glass of prosecco and food and beverage consumables. Table seating starts at P4,000 net per person, inclusive of two glasses of prosecco and consumables.

NOBU MANILA'S NEW YEAR OMAKASE

This Japanese-Peruvian restaurant at City of Dreams Manila is serving a New Year dinner tasting menu on December 31 and January 1 at P5,600++ per person.

The six-course meal includes a complimentary Zensai; Nobu Assorted Canapes consisting of Shima Aji (striped jack mackerel) with Amazu Basil, Oyster with Maui Onion Salsa, Wagyu Taco, and grilled vegetable spicy Miso on prawn chip; Nobu-style Assorted Sushi: Seared Engawa (flounder fin) with Dried Miso, Ama Ebi, Salmon Karashi Su Miso (tart miso mustard sauce) and Tamago; Sashimi Salad of Lapu-lapu with cilantro dressing, mixed field greens and Matsuhisa dressing; Surf and Turf Truffle Duo of Lobster and Shitake Dumpling with Truffle Kuzu Dashi, and Sous Vide Beef Tenderloin, Truffle SMR (soy-mirin reduction) and smoked cauliflower purée; Clear soup with Inaniwa noodles, mixed mushrooms and Asari clams; and Blueberry Stone Tart with Matcha Lime financier dough, Anana ginger insert and Chocolate Almond Crumble.