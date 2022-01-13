A photo of FPJ posted on Senator Grace Poe's page for the actor's eighth death anniversary in 2012. Photo from Grace Poe's Facebook page/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a law renaming Roosevelt Avenue in Quezon City after the late Filipino actor Fernando Poe, Jr. (FPJ).



Republic Act 11608 renamed the road as Fernando Poe Jr. Avenue. The law directed the Department of Public Works and Highways to issue the necessary rules, orders, and circulars to implement its provisions within 60 days from effectivity.

FPJ's daughter Sen. Grace Poe said she and family were "humbled by this legislation."

"FPJ Avenue gives my father's works and legacy a sense of place in our nation's history," said the lawmaker, who abstained during the Senate voting on the bill, citing conflict of interest.

FPJ starred in over 300 movies, including those he produced, in his 46 years in the entertainment industry. This earned him the title "King of Philippine Movies."

The late National Artist's childhood home is located along the 2.9-kilometer Roosevelt Avenue, which runs between EDSA and Quezon Avenue.

"For every Filipino, every 'probinsyano' who will pass along this avenue, we hope this serves as a physical reminder that no dream is too big and no goal is ever out of reach," Poe said.

"Nawa'y magsilbing ehemplo ng katatagan, pagpupunyagi at pag-asa ang buhay ni FPJ sa ating mga kababayan," she added.

(May FPJ's life serve as an example of strength, perseverance, and hope to our compatriots.)

FPJ ran and lost in the 2004 presidential elections. He died after a stroke later that year.