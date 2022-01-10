MANILA — Flavio of “Ang Panday” has “No Way Home,” while Betty La Fea plunges into the “Multiverse of Madness,” in viral parody posters inspired by the latest “Spider-Man” film.

Sony Pictures

While the actual “Spider-Man: No Way Home” theatrical poster does not include previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the movie has made Marvel fans around the world ecstatic by doing what was previously un-thinkable — gathering past and present actors of the well-loved superhero, in no less than a canon entry.

In the Marvel flick, Tom Holland’s version of Peter Parker/Spider-Man fights alongside the portrayals of the same character by Maguire and Garfield.

The assembly from across the multiverse appears to have inspired artists to imagine the same for their favorite fictional characters, who have been portrayed by several actors.

Thus came along Jimbert Ouch’s now-viral parody of “Spider-Man,” featuring “Ang Panday” actors in one poster.

The titular blacksmith character created by Carlo J. Caparas was first portrayed by the late film icon Fernando Poe, Jr. in 1980. In the poster, he is joined by other actors who followed in his footsteps — Bong Revilla, Joey de Leon, Phillip Salvador, Jericho Rosales, Richard Gutierrez, and Coco Martin.

A notable absence is Jinggoy Estrada, who also played the hero. Making a double appearance, meanwhile, is Salvador, who was also the main villain Lizardo in a later adaptation.

Another poster that went viral over the weekend is the mock-up of “Betty La Fea in the Multiverse of Madness,” inspired by the upcoming “Doctor Strange” sequel.

“Yo soy Betty, La Fea” is the 1999 Colombian telenovela which spawned over a dozen adaptations around the world, including ABS-CBN’s 2009 remake “I Love Betty La Fea.”

The star of the Kapamilya version, Bea Alonzo, is seen alongside her foreign counterparts in the poster by JP Ocampo. Prominently seen are Ana Maria Orozco and America Ferrera, the original and American actresses of Betty.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” has crossed the billion-dollar mark in worldwide ticket sales, making it the first movie to do so in the pandemic era.